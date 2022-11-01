Fort Worth police officer shoots, kills suspect

A Fort Worth police officer shot and killed a suspect while trying to serve a warrant on Tuesday night in Parker County.

The Fort Worth Police Department Fugitive Unit and United States Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force were searching for an adult male with an active domestic violence felony warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

READ MORE: Dallas police shoot man who fired shots at them

Officers found the suspect in a rural area of Parker County. As they closed in on the suspect, police say officers were presented with a deadly threat that caused a Fort Worth Police officer to fire at the suspect.

He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

No information about the suspect has been released at this time.

The Texas Department of Public Safety Texas Rangers will be investigating the incident.