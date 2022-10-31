Dallas police shoot man who fired shots at them

A man is in the hospital after he was shot by Dallas police officers Sunday night. They claim he shot at them first.

Police said someone called 911 to report a fight between a man with a gun and another person just southeast of Fair Park.

When officers got to the location near Scyene Road and Fitzhugh Avenue, they approached the suspect. Video from the officers’ body cameras reportedly shows him pulling a gun from his pants.

Police said the man charged at the officers.

"[The video] shows that the suspect fired at least one shot. Officers returned fire. At that point, the suspect was hit. That suspect was taken to a local hospital in critical condition," said Kristin Lowman with the Dallas Police Department.

No officers were hurt in the shooting.

Police said one other person was injured and hospitalized. There’s no word on that person’s condition or how they were involved.

Dallas police plan to release the officers’ body camera video on Wednesday.

The Dallas County District Attorney’s Office is investigating the shooting. The department will also conduct a separate internal investigation.