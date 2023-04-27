Fort Worth police officer arrested for suspected drunken driving

A Fort Worth police officer is under investigation after he was arrested for suspected drunken driving.

On Tuesday, April 25, police sergeant Luke Stout was arrested while off-duty,

Stout, who has been with the department for the last 25 years, has been placed on restricted duty and stripped of all police powers while investigations are completed.

"The Fort Worth Police Department will continue to hold employees accountable who do not meet the standards expected of a Fort Worth Police Officer and in doing so, will continue to be transparent and open with our community," said the department in a statement.

