Fort Worth PD detective arrested on DWI charge

A Fort Worth Police Department detective was arrested while off-duty on a driving while intoxicated charge.

Tanner Martin, who has been with Fort Worth PD for seven years, was arrested by the Benbrook Police Department.

An administrative investigation was opened, and police said Martin was placed on restricted duty and stripped of all police powers until the investigation is complete.

No further details were released about this case.