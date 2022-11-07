Fort Worth officer delivers baby near police station

article

A Fort Worth police officer helped deliver a baby outside the Northwest Police Station Friday.

Officer R. Salazar was participating in a virtual meeting when he heard a woman screaming.

He ran outside and found the woman in a vehicle with the doors open. She was in active labor.

The officer called for medical help, but the baby didn’t want to wait.

Officer Salazar ended up delivering the baby boy before the ambulance could arrive.

The new mom and her son eventually made it to the hospital to be checked out.