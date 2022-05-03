Fort Worth officer arrested for aggravated assault
article
FORT WORTH, Texas - A Fort Worth police officer is being investigated for assault.
Officer Benjamin Johnson was arrested over the weekend in suburban Benbrook. He was off duty at the time.
RELATED: Ex-Fort Worth officer Aaron Dean’s lawyers want murder trial moved due to news coverage
Johnson now faces three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
He was stripped of all police powers while criminal and internal investigations continue.
Advertisement
He has been with the Fort Worth Police Department for four years.