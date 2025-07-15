Fort Worth names 4 police chief finalists, including former Dallas Chief Eddie Garcia

The Brief Fort Worth has announced four finalists for its next police chief. They include the department's current interim chief, the former Dallas police chief, an assistant chief with Dallas ties, and a deputy chief from LAPD. The city will hold a public meeting next month so people can meet the candidates.



The candidate list is out for the new leader of the Fort Worth Police Department. It includes at least one very familiar name – former Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia.

Fort Worth Police Chief Finalists

What we know:

In addition to Garcia, the four finalists include current Fort Worth Interim Police Chief Robert Alldredge, Assistant Chief of Police for the Prince George County Police Department Vernon Hale, and LAPD Deputy Chief Emada Tingirides.

Robert Alldredge, Jr.

Alldredge is currently serving as Fort Worth’s police chief in an interim role.

Overall, he has 30 years of law enforcement experience, 26 of those years have been with the Fort Worth Police Department.

Over the years, he’s held commanding roles in nearly every division of the department and has leadership experience in areas ranging from operational efficiency to crisis intervention and community engagement.

Alldredge is a U.S. Air Force veteran. He and his wife have three children and two grandchildren.

Eddie Garcia

Garcia was the chief of the Dallas Police Department from 2021 until October 2024.

He retired from his role in Dallas to take an assistant city manager role in Austin, overseeing the city's public safety. The decision came just four months after Garcia announced that he had reached an agreement with the city that would keep him in Dallas into 2027.

When he left DPD, Garcia told FOX 4 he wanted to be able to be in a position with better work-life balance.

During Garcia's time in Dallas, city leaders credited him with reducing crime and improving morale in the department.

He has more than 30 years of law enforcement experience, including serving as San Jose's police chief from 2016 to 2021.

Vernon Hale

Hale began his law enforcement career in Dallas and rose to the rank of deputy chief after 26 years of service.

He then served as the police chief for the Galveston Police Department and the Assistant Chief of Police for the Prince George County Police Department in Maryland.

There he’s credited with successfully reducing violent and overall crime, as well as strengthening community partnerships.

He’s earned numerous awards and recognitions over the years for his leadership and lifelong dedication to public service.

Emada Tingirides

Tingirides has served LAPD for the past 30 years and is currently serving as the commanding officer of the department’s Operations Central Bureau, which includes Downtown Los Angeles.

She has experience overseeing responses to large-scale events, including protests, celebrations, concerts, and sporting events.

Tingirides has a strong focus on constitutional policing, officer readiness, and multi-agency coordination.

She’s also worked in the Community Relations Office to rebuild trust in historically underserved communities, ultimately helping to reduce violent crime in the area.

Fort Worth Police Chief Search

The backstory:

Fort Worth has been searching for a new leader since Chief Neil Noakes retired in May.

The city launched a nationwide search for a replacement after Noakes’ departure.

Applications opened on May 4 and closed one month later. A total of 51 candidates applied, mostly men.

The first round of interviews took place on June 25, and nine candidates made it to the semifinalist round. Four finalists were announced on Tuesday morning.

What they're saying:

"I'm tremendously proud of the city management team that's led an excellent search process. We had a tremendous number of candidates, which bodes well for our city, the best police department in the country, in my opinion, of course," Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker said.

What's next:

Fort Worth will host a public meeting on Aug. 14 for residents to meet the finalists. The event starts at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall and will be streamed on the city’s website.

People can also submit questions online at bit.ly/FWPD-chief-forum.