Fort Worth mom and teenage son killed in double murder-suicide

The two people shot and killed in Fort Worth earlier this week were a woman and her son who was celebrating his 17th birthday.

Holly Beverly and Titus Atkins died early Tuesday morning at the Estates Apartments on Jonah Drive, which is on the city’s west side.

Fort Worth police said neighbors reported hearing gunshots just after midnight.

Responding officers found three bodies inside the first-floor apartment. They also found nearly 20 shell casings at the scene.

Atkins turned 17 on the day that he died.

Neighbors also told FOX 4 they saw two children exiting the apartment after the shooting. They were not physically hurt but appeared to be in shock.

Police said the person who shot and killed Beverly and her son also killed himself. His name has not yet been released.

There’s no word yet on what led up to the double murder-suicide or the relationship between the suspect and the victims.