Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until SUN 12:15 AM CDT, Red River County
14
River Flood Warning
from MON 11:43 PM CDT until WED 3:04 PM CDT, Collin County
River Flood Warning
from MON 11:40 PM CDT until WED 6:31 PM CDT, Collin County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 4:43 AM CDT until WED 1:14 PM CDT, Hunt County, Rockwall County, Kaufman County
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:06 AM CDT, Hunt County
River Flood Warning
from MON 9:51 PM CDT until WED 10:40 PM CDT, Denton County
River Flood Warning
from MON 8:15 PM CDT until WED 4:00 AM CDT, Parker County
River Flood Warning
from MON 9:53 PM CDT until FRI 5:00 AM CDT, Dallas County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 8:30 PM CDT, Erath County, Comanche County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 12:43 PM CDT until THU 11:00 PM CDT, Ellis County, Navarro County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 3:18 AM CDT until WED 2:00 PM CDT, Comanche County
River Flood Warning
from MON 9:00 PM CDT until TUE 11:30 PM CDT, Denton County, Dallas County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Navarro County, Freestone County, Henderson County, Anderson County, Anderson County, Anderson County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 8:20 AM CDT until WED 6:32 PM CDT, Hopkins County, Delta County

3 dead in shooting at west Fort Worth apartment complex

By
Published 
Fort Worth
FOX 4

3 people found dead inside Fort Worth apartment

Fort Worth police are trying to determine what led up to the fatal shooting of three people at an apartment complex overnight.

FORT WORTH, Texas - Police are investigating a shooting that left three people dead in west Fort Worth.

Fort Worth police said callers reported hearing gunshots at the Westland Estates Apartments on Jonah Drive just after midnight Tuesday morning.

When officers went inside the first-floor unit they found three bodies.

So far police haven’t released any information about the victims as far as their ages or gender. There's also no word on their relationship to each other.

Homicide detectives and crime scene investigators are at the apartment complex, as well as a medical examiner.

"We have a crime scene here that we have to go through. We want to do it correctly. We want to do it methodically. It's going to take our detectives a good while to not just do that but talk to the witnesses and see what other information we can gather," said Officer Buddy Calzada with the Fort Worth Police Department.

Police said they are not looking for any suspects in connection with the crime and they don’t believe there is any threat to the public.