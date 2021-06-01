3 dead in shooting at west Fort Worth apartment complex

Police are investigating a shooting that left three people dead in west Fort Worth.

Fort Worth police said callers reported hearing gunshots at the Westland Estates Apartments on Jonah Drive just after midnight Tuesday morning.

When officers went inside the first-floor unit they found three bodies.

So far police haven’t released any information about the victims as far as their ages or gender. There's also no word on their relationship to each other.

Homicide detectives and crime scene investigators are at the apartment complex, as well as a medical examiner.

"We have a crime scene here that we have to go through. We want to do it correctly. We want to do it methodically. It's going to take our detectives a good while to not just do that but talk to the witnesses and see what other information we can gather," said Officer Buddy Calzada with the Fort Worth Police Department.

Advertisement

Police said they are not looking for any suspects in connection with the crime and they don’t believe there is any threat to the public.