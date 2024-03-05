Fort Worth man sentenced to life in prison for murder of pregnant girlfriend

A Fort Worth man was sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty of killing his girlfriend, who was pregnant with twins.

32-year-old Maurice Kelso Smith was found guilty of capital murder in the death of 26-year-old Darionne Burley.

Maurice Smith (Source: Tarrant County Jail)

Investigators say that Smith shot Burley in the back of the head on June 29, 2020.

Smith then drove to Mansfield, where he robbed a woman at gunpoint and took her car, according to investigators.

Police found Burley's body in Smith's vehicle at the scene of the robbery.

Officers later found Smith at his home trying to clean the car and destroy evidence of the murder. Police found his clothes covered in blood and the murder weapon, which had been illegally purchased the day before.

In court, prosecutors said that Smith was using drugs heavily and had assaulted Burley in June prior to the murder.

Smith's life sentence does not have a possibility of parole.