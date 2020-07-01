Mansfield man suspected of murdering girlfriend pregnant with twins

article

Mansfield police say a carjacking suspect also murdered his girlfriend who was pregnant with twins.

Officers say 28-year-old Maurice Kelso Smith took a woman's car at gunpoint Monday night on the U.S. Frontage Road.

The victim told police Smith had gotten out of a car immediately before taking off with hers.

When police searched the abandoned vehicle, they say they found a 26-year-old pregnant woman who had been shot to death.