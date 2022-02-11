Fort Worth marks anniversary of deadly 133-car pileup on icy I-35W

article

A small private ceremony was held to honor the victims, survivors and first responders involved in a deadly pileup in Fort Worth.

Friday marks one year since the crash on Interstate 35W near Northside Drive.

More than 100 vehicles were involved and six people were killed in the chain reaction collision on an icy roadway.

The National Transportation Safety Board found the roads had been pretreated to prevent icing but a round of freezing rain and sleet moved in hours before the crash.

READ MORE:

First responders recall Fort Worth I-35 pileup a year later

Family of Fort Worth I-35W pileup victim has warning ahead of winter weather

NTSB: I-35W in Fort Worth was treated with brine solution before deadly 135-car pileup

Nurse escapes crushed car in deadly Fort Worth pileup, continues walking to work

Victims identified, survivors recall terrifying scene as cars piled up in Fort Worth

Advertisement

6 dead, dozens injured in I-35W pileup in Fort Worth involving 135 vehicles