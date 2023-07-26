Fort Worth man hid gun, tried to clean up crime scene after 12-year-old boy was shot, police say

Fort Worth police say a man was arrested after he was seen on surveillance trying to clean up the scene and hide the gun used to kill a 12-year-old boy.

Last month, police say a 3-year-old who got a hold of a gun shot 12-year-old Treyshawn Eunes. The kids were at a Juneteenth barbecue.

Police say Decarlos Jordan is seen on camera mopping up blood and taking weapons out of the room where the shooting occurred.

Back on the night of the shooting, Fort Worth detectives entered the room where the boy was shot and found a single shell casing but no gun.

Now, we are learning a 35-year-old man is being accused of cleaning up the crime scene before investigators arrived and stashed the firearm used to shoot Treyshawn.

For the past month, Lakesha Bay has been begging for justice and accountability in the death of her youngest son, Treyshawn.

"You just have to fight and pull yourself together to make it through the rest of the day, but you are on the verge of tears all day," she said. "My heart breaks from morning to night."

The 12-year-old was killed when a 3-year-old got ahold of a loaded gun and accidentally fired it, striking Treyshawn. The boy was staying with his father for the summer. The two went to a Juneteenth barbecue at a music studio inside a strip mall in Fort Worth.

"This is someone that has been around Trey. He calls those guys uncles," Bay said.

This week, 35-year-old Decarlos Jordan was charged with tampering with and removing physical evidence from the scene.

According to an arrest affidavit FOX 4 obtained Wednesday, Jordan was at the barbecue on June 19th.

Jordan told officers he heard a loud pop from a different room but didn’t know where the gun ended up.

Fort Worth detectives checked surveillance cameras. They say the footage showed Jordan walking into the room where Treyshawn was shot and walking out with a handgun. It also showed him mopping up blood inside and outside the building. And it showed him also removing a rifle before taking off in a vehicle.

Bay says she just learned about the disturbing details on Wednesday.

"I don’t even know what was going through their minds. Like, Trey is shot. It was a big deal," she said. "Clearly an emergency, and the first thing on their minds was to cover their own tails."

At Cook Children’s Hospital, police say Treyshawn’s father told investigators Treyshawn and other kids were inside playing video games and he was outside grilling. After he heard a loud bang, he says Treyshawn stumbled into the parking lot holding his side and collapsed.

Treyshawn’s father took him to the hospital where the 12-year-old later died.

"We have reached a small goal. The battle is nowhere near won. That’s what I’m focused on," Bay said.

It’s still unclear who the handgun belonged to.

Jordan admitted to police he cleaned up the blood but told investigators he didn’t know where the gun ended up.

Jordan was caught on surveillance with another adult. More charges are possible.