Child hospitalized in Fort Worth shooting

A child was badly hurt in a shooting late Monday night in Fort Worth.

Police said someone drove the boy to Cook Children’s Medical Center just before 10:30 p.m.

Officers were called to the hospital, where they found that he had life-threatening injuries.

Investigators said he was shot outside a shopping center along Brentwood Stair Road, just south of I-30, near east Loop 820.

No further details were released about the shooting, or how old the victim is.