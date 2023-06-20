Child hospitalized in Fort Worth shooting
article
FORT WORTH, Texas - A child was badly hurt in a shooting late Monday night in Fort Worth.
Police said someone drove the boy to Cook Children’s Medical Center just before 10:30 p.m.
Officers were called to the hospital, where they found that he had life-threatening injuries.
Featured
Investigators said he was shot outside a shopping center along Brentwood Stair Road, just south of I-30, near east Loop 820.
No further details were released about the shooting, or how old the victim is.