Mother seeks justice in shooting death of her 12-year-old son in Fort Worth

A mother is looking for justice in the death of her 12-year-old son after he was killed by a 3-year-old that got ahold of a gun.

Treyshawn Eunes was laid to rest this week after being killed last month. Green ribbons were given out at his funeral, as green was his favorite color.

His mom said Eunes was with his dad at a celebration for Juneteenth when it happened.

She believes people who were there the night her son was shot should be held accountable.

"We miss Treyshawn so much, every day. I just hate that this happened," his mother, Lekesha Bay, said.

She is remembering a life cut short far too soon.

"To know him, is to love him," she added.

Fort Worth police said the 12-year-old was shot by a 3-year-old who got ahold of a loaded gun.

The kids were at a Juneteenth barbecue at a studio on Brentwood Stair Road in Fort Worth.

Eunes was taken to Cook Children’s Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

"I was exiting to go to the hospital, the person called back and told me he didn’t make it. I was just like this close to the hospital," Bay recalled.

Since Bay didn’t get to say goodbye to her son, she wants to make sure his life isn’t forgotten.

"He was not in the streets, he was not disobeying his parents, not [not] going to school, he was the total opposite of that," she said.

Bay said Eunes was spending the summer with his father in Fort Worth.

She wants justice for her son.

"That’s what he deserves," she said.

So far, no one has been charged.

Fort Worth police said they’re still investigating to determine if charges will be filed.

"This should never have happened. There’s so many ways that they could have prevented it. Even after it happened, there are so many things they could have done to hold themselves accountable," Bay said.

In his short 12 years of life, Bay said her son made an impact on a lot of people.

Eunes’ favorite snow cone shop and his elementary school helped raise money for funeral services.

"Everybody poured out their love and helped us send Trey away in a beautiful homegoing. I just love everybody for that and I thank everybody for that," his mother said.

As Bay heads back to school and work, she won’t stop fighting for justice.

"I’m not going to give up, I’m going to keep him right here in my heart," she said. "They need to be held accountable for Treyshawn Eunes, my son. His life. And I won’t stop trying to get justice, I’ll continue fighting every day until we get that."

Bay also wants to raise awareness for gun safety.

She hopes that her son’s death encourages people to get a gun lock and keep firearms out of reach of children.