Fort Worth man gets 30 years for sexually exploiting an infant

A man who admitted to using his cellphone to capture sexually explicit video of a 5-month-old child will spend the next 30 years in federal prison.

Chester Devin Leban pleaded guilty in January to the sexual exploitation of a child. On Tuesday, the 34-year-old was given a maximum 30-year sentence.

According to a release from U.S. Attorney Erin Nealy Cox, Fort Worth police began investigating Leban in 2018 after his estranged wife report that he had child pornography on his phone.

Leban admitted to detectives that he recorded video of a sexual encounter between a woman, Emily Conner, and the baby.

Conner also pleaded guilty in January and was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Both Leban and Conner must serve a lifetime of supervised release after they are released from prison.