Fort Worth man charged with murder after minor crash leads to shooting

article

A Fort Worth man is facing a murder charge after a minor traffic accident that led to a deadly argument.

Markynn West, 28, was arrested for the death of 43-year-old Jin Shin.

Police said it happened on the morning of Aug. 15 after a minor traffic accident near South University Drive and the Interstate 30 westbound entrance ramp.

A woman who had two female passengers in her car collided with Shin’s Jeep Cherokee. They all pulled over and called 911. The women also called West to the crash scene for support, police said.

There was a verbal argument that became physical. Police said West shot and killed Shin.

West remained at the scene and was questioned by police after they arrived.

He was charged with murder based on the outcome of an investigation.

Shin was known as a leader in the Dallas-Fort Worth Asian-American community.