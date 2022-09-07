Fort Worth delivery driver's murder still unsolved a year later

article

Fort Worth police are still searching for the person who murdered a 24-year-old man last year while he was delivering food.

The deadly shooting happened on Sept. 11, 2021 as Hamzah Faraj and his wife, Ivalia Cerna, were driving near the intersection of Altamesa Boulevard and Kingswood Drive.

A few days later, Cerna told FOX 4 they were in the process of delivering a food order when they encountered a gray, four-door Dodge pickup that they didn’t recognize. Within seconds, bullets were flying into their car.

"The truck just came really close to us and he hit the horn, so I guess they got mad and hit the horn back on us," she recalled.

Faraj, who was behind the wheel, took a left on Kingswood Drive.

Cerna, who was in the passenger seat, remembers the truck’s back window rolling down and someone opening fire on them.

She said everything happened so fast that she didn’t get a good look at the shooter or anyone else in the truck.

Faraj and Cerna were newlyweds and just starting their lives together.

"We were just trying to make a living like everyone else, and just because of a hit of a horn," she told FOX 4 in 2021. "I feel so sad, broken, hopeless. I feel alone because he was my best friend and my partner."

A year later, Fort Worth police are still trying to identify a suspect. They’re hoping for fresh new tips and leads in the case.

Anyone with information should call 817-392-4382. Anonymous tips are welcomed.