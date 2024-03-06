Fort Worth man, 21, killed in Tuesday shooting outside restaurant

Fort Worth police are looking for the people responsible for shooting and killing a 21-year-old man.

It happened in the middle of the afternoon Tuesday in a busy area near Loop 820 and John T. White Toad.

Witnesses reported seeing a dark-colored SUV speed away after the shooting, but police do not have a good description of the vehicle or suspects.

Angel Mendoza says he was working at the dry cleaners on Bridge Street in Fort Worth Tuesday afternoon when a man was murdered nearby. He was tagging clothes in the back when he heard gunshots.

"At 3:30, I heard gunshots like five or six times," he recalled.

Then Mendoza saw an SUV speed off.

"The next thing you know, we saw a Tahoe went that way," he said.

Mendoza says he went to see what happened and heard a woman screaming outside the Los Aibertos Restaurant.

"All I hear was, ‘Oh my god! Oh my God!’" he said.

Fort Worth police say 21-year-old Damarreon Barnett was fatally shot in the torso in what is a busy area of restaurants, stores and other businesses.

After talking with witnesses, police say they're looking for three suspects who drove off before officers got there.

"At this point, police learned the victim and the three suspects got into a verbal argument," said Fort Worth Officer Daniel Segura. "One of those three suspects at least fired some rounds at the victim, striking the victim right there on the scene."

It’s unclear if Barnett knew the suspects or what they were doing in the shopping area before the shooting. We also don’t know what the argument was about.

Police are asking the public for help to fill in some of the gaps.

"The more leads we have, the more tips we can get, the easier it will be to identify the suspects," Segura said.

Mendoza told police what he saw and hopes it helps police catch the people responsible.

"It was just so sad. It happened out of nowhere too," he said.

Fort Worth police have not released a description of the suspects or the SUV they were in.