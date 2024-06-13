Fort Worth mail carrier robbed, $150K reward offered for information

article

Two men are wanted for an attack on a mail carrier in a southwest Fort Worth neighborhood.

The mail carrier was delivering mail at a Fort Worth apartment complex Saturday morning at about 10:40.

"Two black males approached him. They were both wearing dark-colored clothing. They're described as a thin build, about 5'11", they were both wearing gloves and both were wearing face masks," said U.S. Postal Inspector Sean Smith.

A $150,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction in the Fort Worth case.

It's been happening, not just locally, but nationwide, prompting the Postal Service to come up with something called Project Safe Delivery.

"We're protecting the mail system, protecting the carriers, we're preventing by educating employees on what to do when they encounter something like this, and then we're enforcing the laws that we're allowed to enforce," said Smith.

The inspectors' work, which you don't see, has led to arrests and convictions in other mail theft cases.

"We know that because of the Project Safe Delivery initiative that folks are targeting this postal key and then when they target that eventually that leads to mail theft, right? And so what we're trying to do is we're trying to devalue that key with the electronic locks that we're deploying in the field and the higher security collection boxes that we're deploying in the field," said Smith. "We've installed over 28,000 electronic locks throughout the country. They're here in the DFW area. High-security collection boxes we've installed over 15,000. Those are here in the DFW area."

They are also asking the public to help keep the men and women who deliver for you safe.

"These employees are just delivering mail to every neighborhood in America, so what we're focusing on is trying to protect those carriers, hold those accountable that are harming our carriers and placing them through a traumatic experience," Smith said.

If you recognize the guy in the poster or heard some street talk about what happened to the mail carrier in Fort Worth, call the U.S. Postal Inspector at 877-876-2455.



