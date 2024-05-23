Fort Worth Lyft driver was shot from behind by passenger, arrest affidavit says

An arrest warrant affidavit obtained by FOX 4 is revealing new details in the murder of a Lyft driver in Fort Worth.

The documents mention a woman who was driving by and witnessed the murder of Shawali Sherali.

The woman tells FOX 4 she held the victim until first responders arrived.

Thursday, flowers next to a mangled fence mark the spot where Sherali, a husband and father of two with a third child on the way, was killed.

Michael Walker (Source: Tarrant County Jail)

Meanwhile, 35-year-old Michael Walker sits in the Tarrant County Jail facing a capital murder charge.

Fort Worth police say dash camera video captured Walker opening fire on Sherali in the middle of the day and stealing his vehicle.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit FOX 4 obtained Thursday, Lyft records show Sherali picked up a passenger off Knox Street in Fort Worth on May 17 around 11:20 a.m.

15 minutes later, officers responded to an apartment complex near Sandy Lane and Brentwood Stair Road.

A woman passing by told police a silver Camry crashed into a fence.

Then she saw a tall man, later identified as Walker, "pulled an injured person out of the driver's seat" and get into the vehicle.

Investigators found the Camry abandoned in the back of the apartment parking lot.

In the dash camera video, detectives saw a man with distinct underwear and a hairstyle with side buns pull out a pistol in the backseat and shoot Sherali multiple times from behind.

Police say the same man then ditched the vehicle before saying "I had to put a little air in it, bro. Go get the body."

On May 18, an officer spotted Walker "urinating and holding a beer bottle" in east Fort Worth and arrested him.

Walker has been in and out of jail for the last decade in both Harris County and Tarrant County for charges including assault of a peace officer, assault of a family member and drug possession.

Shawali Sherali

"People like should just stay behind bars. They don't deserve to be outside and kill an innocent person," said Noorali Noor, Sherali's older brother, through a translator.

FOX 4 spoke to Noor Thursday about the new details of the arrest.

The two brothers and their families moved to North Texas from Afghanistan in 2021 to escape the Taliban.

"When you are coming from a country like Afghanistan and come to America and be safe in a safer country. You will have a good future for yourself and your family – then you face a situation like this," Noor said.

Police say Walker also had blood on his pants when he was taken into custody.

Officers also found a handgun on him matching the caliber of the gun used in the murder.