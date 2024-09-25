Fort Worth ISD superintendent resigns: What's next for the school district

The Brief Fort Worth ISD Superintendent Angelica Ramsey voluntarily resigned Tuesday night. She released a lengthy statement Wednesday touting a list of accomplishments as superintendent. Ramsey's last day with the district will be on Oct. 1. Fort Worth ISD is expected to announce an interim superintendent next week.



As Fort Worth ISD prepares for the abrupt departure of its superintendent, the mayor of Fort Worth says she’s looking forward to a new direction for the school district.

Superintendent Dr. Angelica Ramsey submitted her voluntary resignation to the school board Tuesday night. It reflects a contract cut short by two years and a tumultuous flurry of criticism in recent weeks.

Ramsey released a four-page statement confirming her departure and touted a lengthy list of accomplishments.

"Since my arrival, the district has risen from a D to a C rating with several campuses showing notable improvement," she wrote. "The district’s overall rating increased by six points from 64 in 2023 to an anticipated C rating of 70 in 2024."

Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker spent time Wednesday at a school district activity to support students with intellectual disabilities. She stepped away briefly to share her reaction to Ramsey’s resignation and her desire for qualities in her successor.

"It’s not an easy decision. I know they were in executive session for a long period of time last night, and this is the direction they felt like was necessary for Fort Worth ISD," she said. "I think you need leadership with a proven track record of turnaround or transformative work in other districts."

Just weeks ago, Parker addressed the board and strongly urged redirection for the district amid its lagging performance and internal turmoil under Ramsey’s leadership.

Dozens of city and community leaders backed Parker’s position in a letter to the board.

"I have heard and talk to a lot of teachers in the last few weeks, and there has been an enhanced level of frustration and a breakdown between what’s happening in the classroom and what’s happening in administration. I’m not pointing fingers. I’m just listening to what teachers are telling me. These are master teachers. They are teachers who have been in the classroom for 20-plus years."

Parker says new leadership should help turn the district around.

"You have a multitude of campuses that are under-enrolled right now, and this is gonna take a holistic approach that the school board will need. And as your mayor, I’m committed to walking alongside them so the community will understand what it would look like to potentially consolidate schools, close schools, repurpose them."

Ramsey’s contract was set to end in 2026.

Meantime, Fort Worth ISD is not expected to announce an interim superintendent until next week.

"I firmly believe that every single student in these classrooms is the future of the city," Parker said. "And if we are not investing in them, we’re not investing in the city of Fort Worth."

Ramsey’s final day as superintendent is Tuesday, October 1.