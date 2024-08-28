Mayor calls Fort Worth ISD’s STAAR test results ‘unacceptable’

The Brief In 2024, Fort Worth ISD students were 11 percentage points behind Dallas ISD students on the STAAR test and even further behind other large school districts in the state. Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker called those stats "unacceptable." She and 40 other community leaders want the school board to come up with a clear turnaround plan for student success.



The mayor of Fort Worth called Fort Worth ISD’s STAAR test results "unacceptable." She’s demanding trustees take action.

Mayor Mattie Parker made the comment during Tuesday night’s school board meeting. She also presented trustees with a letter backed by 40 other community leaders addressing the reforms that must be made.

Parker said in the spring of 2024, Fort Worth ISD students trailed 11 percentage points behind Dallas ISD students. They were also 14 points behind Houston ISD and 18 points behind Brownsville ISD.

The mayor said the troubling trend started well before COVID-19.

She called the stats "unacceptable" and added that the results significantly narrow opportunities district students want and deserve.

"We envision a district where all students are proficient in state assessments, graduates are ready for college careers or the military, and closing the achievement gap for our minority and economically disadvantaged students. Most importantly to support our amazing teachers and administrators in our schools to do the job that we know is so difficult," Mayor Parker said.

The mayor said the board needs to adopt a clear and actionable turnaround strategy so students can succeed.

That includes aligning goals with budget priorities informed by a thorough audit, implementing high-quality education, prioritizing academic interventions for students falling behind, and developing compensation programs that support and retain top educators.

Parker’s comments to the board were followed by a loud applause from people in the audience, many of them parents.

Trustees did not indicate if or when any of those reforms would be implemented.