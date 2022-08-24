Fort Worth ISD names interim to replace Superintendent Kent Scribner

article

The Fort Worth school board went down the hall at its headquarters to find the district’s interim superintendent.

Karen Molinar will be taking over – at least temporarily.

She is the deputy superintendent of the Fort Worth Independent School District and has been with the district for more than 20 years.

Superintendent Kent Scribner retires next week.

In January, Scribner announced his plan to retire after his contract ended in 2024. He decided to leave much sooner after facing backlash and public pressure on topics like critical race theory and mask mandates.

The school board voted unanimously to accept his resignation in August after a closed-door meeting. The financial details of the resignation were not discussed publicly.

The board has hired a search firm to replace Scribner.