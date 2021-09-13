Fort Worth ISD mask mandate returns – for now

The 84,000 students in the Fort Worth Independent School District are expected to mask up – for now.

Starting Monday, the district’s mask mandate is once again in effect. But there are still some questions about how long it will remain.

The district is involved in a legal battle with a small group of parents who sued to block a previous mask requirement ordered by the superintendent.

Fort Worth ISD filed an appeal, and as a result it is now allowed to enforce the mask requirement.

The current policy is like the one the district had in place during the last school year. Masks are required inside school buildings, and they are optional outdoors.

However, the parents who filed the original lawsuit have file a new motion with the Second District Court of Appeals again seeking to block the mask mandate.

It’s not clear when there will be a ruling on that motion.

Meanwhile, Fort Worth ISD’s superintendent plans to review the necessity for the mask mandate each month.

