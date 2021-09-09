Fort Worth ISD implementing mask mandate starting Monday

article

Starting Monday, masks will be required in Fort Worth ISD classrooms and buildings for all students, teachers, staff, and visitors.

Superintendent Kent P. Scribner announced a mask mandate last month, but a group of parents filed a lawsuit and won a temporary injunction in Tarrant County court.

The district filed an appeal, and as a result, the temporary injunction was halted and not enforceable against the district until further notice.