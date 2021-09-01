Fort Worth ISD hoping Saturday classes will help students overcome learning loss

Fort Worth ISD hopes students will avoid falling behind by coming to school to learn on Saturdays.

Superintendent Kent Scribner calls his Saturday Learning Quest one of several steps designed to make up learning loss that’s happened since the pandemic began, especially in younger grades.

But he said the 14 Saturday sessions aren’t just for students.

"During those days which is going to be structured mathematics and literacy in the morning, enrichment and stem opportunities in the afternoon, simultaneously we’re going to have adult education for parents. Parents University, helping parents understand how to navigate the school, how to engage with teachers at teacher parent conferences and those types of things," Superintendent Scribner said.

The district is hosting a special meeting on Zoom Wednesday at 6 p.m. for parents interested in learning more about the Saturday classes.

