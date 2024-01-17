Naked man beat Fort Worth delivery driver to death with firewood, court docs say

A Fort Worth delivery driver was killed by a naked man who beat him to death with the firewood he was delivering, court documents show.

Officers were called to a home on Wendover Drive in Fort Worth on Saturday night after multiple people called them about an assault.

Police found 51-year-old Scotty Jackson dead in the front yard with "severe blunt force trauma" to the head and neck.

Scotty Jackson

The man who owned the home told police that he had called Jackson to buy firewood. When Jackson arrived with a U-Haul filled with wood, a naked man approached him, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

When Jackson told the man to leave, the man picked up a piece of wood and struck Jackson in the head, according to the court document. The homeowner told police that he saw the suspect repeatedly strike Jackson and eventually dump a wheelbarrow on him, documents show.

In police documents, officers noted that other witnesses confirmed the homeowner's account, as did video surveillance.

The suspect then went inside an Airbnb on the same street, according to the affidavit.

A female tenant inside the Airbnb later told police that she was trying to do laundry when the man, who she recognized as a tenant of another room, ran into the house yelling at her, documents show.

The woman told officers the man tried to force his way into her room yelling, "I'll beat your a--. I'm going to f--- you up." The woman made her way to the bathroom and the man was trying to force his way inside when police arrived, according to the affidavit.

Police told the man to leave the home and as he left he continued to yell at officer, documents show.

The suspect, who was still naked, was "non-compliant and aggressive," according to the affidavit.

Records say police deployed a taser and the man was eventually detained.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Chrisantus Omondi (Source: Tarrant County Jail)

The man was later identified as 27-year-old Christantus Omondi.

He has been charged with murder, aggravated assault of a security officer and obstruction.

Omondi is being held in the Tarrant County Corrections Center on $312,000 bond.