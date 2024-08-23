DNA tests needed to formally ID victims of deadly Fort Worth crash, medical examiner says

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner says it could take months to formally identify the victims of a deadly crash that killed five people earlier this week.

A mother, her three children and her boyfriend were killed in a crash with an alleged drunk driver on Monday, according to family members.

The medical examiner's office says at least four of the victims need to be specifically identified by DNA testing.

"Scientific testing for DNA human identification is a process utilized whenever the remains are not suitable for visual, fingerprint, or odontology (dental) identification methods," said the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office in a statement to FOX 4.

All DNA testing will be performed at the University of North Texas Health Science Center in Fort Worth.

Family identified Willie Lee Gunn, his girlfriend, Amber Hopewell and her youngest daughter, Amiyah Fisher.

The other two children have not been identified.

Police say Eduardo Gonzalez, 19, was driving a Camaro on I-35W at high speeds when he crashed into the car carrying the family, causing it to burst into flames.

Fort Worth police found alcoholic beverages inside the Camaro. Plus, investigators say the 19-year-old smelled like alcohol and had slurred speech. Results of a blood test are still pending.

Eduardo Gonzalez (Source: Fort Worth Police)

Gonzalez has been charged with five counts of intoxication manslaughter.