DNA tests needed to formally ID victims of deadly Fort Worth crash, medical examiner says

Published  August 23, 2024 3:27pm CDT
Fort Worth
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 3 adults, 2 children killed in Fort Worth crash

Fort Worth police say a speeding driver rear-ended a sedan on I-35W early Monday morning. Everyone in the sedan was killed in the fiery crash.

FORT WORTH, Texas - The Tarrant County Medical Examiner says it could take months to formally identify the victims of a deadly crash that killed five people earlier this week.

A mother, her three children and her boyfriend were killed in a crash with an alleged drunk driver on Monday, according to family members.

The medical examiner's office says at least four of the victims need to be specifically identified by DNA testing.

"Scientific testing for DNA human identification is a process utilized whenever the remains are not suitable for visual, fingerprint, or odontology (dental) identification methods," said the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office in a statement to FOX 4.

All DNA testing will be performed at the University of North Texas Health Science Center in Fort Worth.

Family ID's victims of drunk driving crash

Family members reveal a mother, her three young children and her boyfriend were the ones killed by an alleged teenage drunk driver on I-35W in Fort Worth this week.

Family identified Willie Lee Gunn, his girlfriend, Amber Hopewell and her youngest daughter, Amiyah Fisher.

The other two children have not been identified.

Father remembers young daughter after fatal crash

Amiyah Lashae Rose Fisher was the youngest victim in a crash that killed five people in Fort Worth on Monday. Police say a 19-year-old drunk driver was behind the wheel.

Police say Eduardo Gonzalez, 19, was driving a Camaro on I-35W at high speeds when he crashed into the car carrying the family, causing it to burst into flames.

Fort Worth police found alcoholic beverages inside the Camaro. Plus, investigators say the 19-year-old smelled like alcohol and had slurred speech. Results of a blood test are still pending.

Eduardo Gonzalez (Source: Fort Worth Police)

Gonzalez has been charged with five counts of intoxication manslaughter.