Father speaks after daughter killed in crash with accused drunk driver: 'I wouldn't wish this on anybody'

Amiyah Lashae Rose Fisher was the youngest victim in a crash that killed five people in Fort Worth on Monday. Police say a 19-year-old drunk driver was behind the wheel.

Amiyah's father, Eddie Fisher, spoke with FOX 4 about the young girl on Thursday.

"The first time I was able to hold her my whole world changed. I had a reason to be better, to do better," he said.

Fisher was once in a relationship with the toddler's mom, who was also killed, Amber Hopewell. Hopewell, her boyfriend, Willie Gunn, and two of Hopewell's other children died early Monday at I-35 and Seminary Drive.

Investigators say 19-year-old Eduardo Gonzalez slammed into their vehicle from behind, causing the car to catch fire.

He is charged with five counts of intoxication manslaughter.

Eduardo Gonzalez (Source: Fort Worth Police)

Amiyah was Fisher's only child.

"I am most proud of being a father than anything else in my life. She gave me a purpose, gave me a reason, she gave me understanding," he said.

Fisher looks forward to Gonzalez being held accountable through the justice system. He also wanted to share a message with parents.

"Those parents who do still have their kids in their life, hold onto them tighter," he through tears. "It’s a tough time. I wouldn’t wish this on anybody."

On Thursday, police officials said there are no new developments in the investigation.

Toxicology tests for Gonzalez are still pending.