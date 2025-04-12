Fort worth police arrest man involved in crash that killed 3

article

A man is facing aggravated assault and manslaughter charges in connection with a deadly crash in Fort Worth earlier this month.

On the morning of April 5, around 4 am, Fort Worth police responded to the multi-vehicle crash off Risinger Road.

Police said at least three people were killed and five were injured in the crash.

Family members identified 19-year-old Kianna White, and her friend, 19-year-old Taunya Freeman, as two of the victims.

Kianna's 18-year-old sister Kiara White is in the ICU at John Peter Smith hospital with multiple broken bones and internal bleeding.

Brian Hoy was booked into the Tarrant County jail on Saturday.

He was charged with two counts of manslaughter and one count of aggravated assault in connection to the crash.

He is being held on $60,000 bond, according to online records.

It is not clear what Hoy's role was in the crash or if he could face more charges for the other victims.