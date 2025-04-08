Mother demands answers after triple fatal crash in Fort Worth

The Brief Fort Worth police have not yet made any arrests in a deadly crash that killed three people. The 18-year-old survivor lost her older sister, 19-year-old Kianna White, and her friend, 19-year-old Taunya Freeman, in the pile-up crash. As of Tuesday, the third person killed has not been identified and police are still investigating the cause of the crash.



The family of two young women involved in that crash are mourning one loved one while hoping the other pulls through.

Crash victims remembered

What we know:

One of the survivors of the crash is an 18-year-old girl, Kiara White. She is in the ICU at John Peter Smith hospital with multiple broken bones and internal bleeding.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Kiara White

The 18-year-old survivor lost her older sister, 19-year-old Kianna White, and her friend, 19-year-old Taunya Freeman, in this pile-up crash.

What they're saying:

Delila Mathis lost one daughter and her other daughter remains in critical condition at John Peter Smith hospital.

"Remember her as she was. Sweet, caring. She had a heart of gold. She loved her children," said Mathis. "She was doing very good yesterday until last night, and they had to do emergency surgery on her. They found more issues with her," said Mathis.

Mathis is still looking for answers.

"We want to know why. We want to know what happened. The reason why. Why would you do something like that? We don't know anything," said Mathis. "I need answers. And I want them. We deserve that much."

Fort Worth deadly crash

The backstory:

Early Saturday morning, around 4 am, Fort Worth police responded to the multi-vehicle crash off Risinger Road.

The Tarrant County medical examiner identified 19-year-old Taunya Freeman as one of the three killed.

Freeman was in the car along with the White sisters, when it crashed between a pickup truck and another vehicle.

Three people were pronounced dead.

At least five were injured.

Saturday morning's rainy weather video shows the scene near a railroad crossing.

What we don't know:

The third person killed has not been identified.

As of Tuesday, Fort Worth Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.

We are still waiting for that information to be released.