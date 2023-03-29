Fort Worth construction worker entangled in equipment dies, police say
FORT WORTH, Texas - A construction worker was killed when he became entangled in construction equipment in north Fort Worth.
Fort Worth police say they were called to Northeast Loop 820 just before 5 a.m. Wednesday.
Officers believe the victim got entangled with some construction equipment and was not able to get free.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by medical crews.
Police are investigating the incident.