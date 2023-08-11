Fort Worth bicyclist fighting for his life after crash with tractor trailer

A Fort Worth bicyclist is in critical condition after a crash with a tractor trailer early Friday morning.

Fort Worth police say that the adult man was riding his bike on Saginaw Boulevard, not far from Avondale-Haslet Road in north Fort Worth when he was hit by a tractor trailer.

The man was taken to Harris Hospital in Downtown Fort Worth in critical condition.

The rider's name has not been released at this time.

Crews are investigating the incident.

They have not indicated who they believe is to blame for the crash.