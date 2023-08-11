Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from FRI 11:00 AM CDT until FRI 10:00 PM CDT, Jack County, Wise County, Palo Pinto County, Parker County, Tarrant County, Erath County, Hood County, Somervell County, Johnson County, Comanche County, Hamilton County, Bosque County, Hill County
3
Excessive Heat Warning
from FRI 11:00 AM CDT until SAT 8:00 PM CDT, Red River County
Excessive Heat Warning
until SAT 8:00 PM CDT, Cooke County, Fannin County, Lamar County, Jack County, Wise County, Denton County, Collin County, Hunt County, Delta County, Hopkins County, Rains County, Palo Pinto County, Parker County, Tarrant County, Dallas County, Rockwall County, Kaufman County, Van Zandt County, Erath County, Hood County, Somervell County, Johnson County, Ellis County, Henderson County, Comanche County, Hamilton County, Bosque County, Hill County, Navarro County, Freestone County, Anderson County

Fort Worth bicyclist fighting for his life after crash with tractor trailer

By
Published 
Updated 6:10AM
Fort Worth
FOX 4

FORT WORTH, Texas - A Fort Worth bicyclist is in critical condition after a crash with a tractor trailer early Friday morning.

Fort Worth police say that the adult man was riding his bike on Saginaw Boulevard, not far from Avondale-Haslet Road in north Fort Worth when he was hit by a tractor trailer.

The man was taken to Harris Hospital in Downtown Fort Worth in critical condition.

The rider's name has not been released at this time.

Featured

Community mourning loss of 15-year-old hit, killed in Frisco on first day of school
article

Community mourning loss of 15-year-old hit, killed in Frisco on first day of school

A cross surrounded by flowers and balloons serves as a tribute to 15-year-old Landon Bourque, who was lost so suddenly.

Crews are investigating the incident.

They have not indicated who they believe is to blame for the crash.