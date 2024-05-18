Expand / Collapse search

Dallas shooting: 2 women killed, 1 man injured in shooting at Old East Dallas apartment

Published  May 18, 2024 6:28pm CDT
Old East Dallas
DALLAS - Dallas police are investigating after two women were killed, and a man was shot at an apartment complex early Saturday morning.

Police responded to the shooting at the Broadstone Paragon on Washington and Lemon Avenues in Old East Dallas at about 3 a.m.

Responding officers found all three victims with gunshot wounds.

Both women were pronounced dead. The male victim was taken to the hospital where police say he is now stable.

The names of the victims have not been released at this time.

DPD has not announced any arrests.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.