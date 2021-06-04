Fort Worth Animal Shelter seeking people to adopt pets as they deal with overcrowding

article

The Fort Worth animal shelter facilities are continuing to waive adoption fees as they deal with issues from overcrowding.

The facilities are overcapacity after adding 2,800 animals in April and May, and are now working to get them into loving homes.

There's an urgent need right now for people to foster and adopt, especially for medium and large dogs, and cats. All pets have been spayed/neutered, microchipped, and received their first round of vaccinations

Fort Worth has four facilities where people can adopt pets, the new North Animal Campus, the Chuck and Brenda Silcox Animal Care and Adoption Center, and the two PetSmart Adoption Centers.

Dallas is dealing with a similar problem, and their shelter has not euthanized an adoptable pet since the fall of 2019. But due to overcrowding, it will take the community’s help to keep it that way.

