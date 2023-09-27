Fort Worth 22-year-old killed after crash with drunk wrong-way driver, DPS says

article

A 22-year-old from Fort Worth is dead, and a 32-year-old man is facing charges after a wrong-way crash early Wednesday morning.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said that Brianna Lopez was driving north on Chisholm Trail Parkway near Sycamore School Road in a 2014 Mazda CX5 just after midnight when a 2017 Chevy Silverado heading south in the northbound lanes crashed into her vehicle.

(Courtesy: Texas DPS)

Lopez died at the scene.

The driver of the car going the wrong way, Aaron Roberts of Cleburne, was determined to be intoxicated, according to DPS.

Roberts was arrested for intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle and taken to the Tarrant County Jail.

He is being held on $45,000 bond.

The crash is under investigation.