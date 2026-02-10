Multiple arrests made in Jan. 30 White Settlement homicide

article

White Settlement police have made three arrests related to the Jan. 30 shooting on Meadow Park Drive, and are still searching for a fourth suspect.

White Settlement police chief Christopher Cook announced three suspects have been arrested in relation to the Jan. 30 shooting, with White Settlement PD still looking for the fourth.

17-year-old Julian Ramirez was arrested on Feb. 9 and charged with capital murder. Cook told reporters he was one of two suspects to enter the house on Meadow Park Drive during the shooting. Ramirez was arrested at a Lake Worth ISD school facility at the time of his arrest.

The other suspect that entered the house is a juvenile. Due to state confidentiality laws, the juvenile's name has not been released. The juvenile suspect is believed to have fired the shots that killed Parker. He remains at large.

White Settlement PD said 31-year-old Maribel Apodaca-Guzman is believed to have assisted the juvenile in fleeing North Texas into Mexico to avoid prosecution. Guzman was arrested on Feb. 7 and charged with hindering prosecution.

23-year-old Marissa Nicole Ocon was arrested on Feb. 6 and charged with capital murder. Cook said Ocon operated as the getaway driver during the shooting. She was arrested after a traffic stop on an associate led White Settlement PD to her residence.

Cook told reporters that Ramirez and the juvenile suspect entered Parker's residence wearing face coverings and gloves. The juvenile kicked in the home's door and began ransacking the residence.

Parker then confronted the two suspects inside the home. The two suspects began to flee, with the juvenile firing shots at Parker. Parker was struck and was pronounced deceased an hour later at a nearby hospital.

White Settlement PD said there was at least one other adult resident and multiple children in the home at the time of the shooting.

Officer Cook said White Settlement police found Ocon's vehicle through extensive use of license plate reader and video technologies, as well as assistance from several local, state and federal law enforcement partners.

"I cannot understate the level of teamwork, collaboration, and partnership that occurred with our local, state, and federal partners during this case," said Chief of Police Christopher Cook. "On the investigative side of the house, I want to personally highlight Texas Ranger Travis Dendy along with our White Settlement Police Department investigators including Sergeant Steven Person, Corporal Laura Gonzalez, Detective Geovanny Ramirez, Detective Gasper Martinez, and Lieutenant Brad Bukowski for their relentless pursuit of the facts to bring closure to our community and the victim’s family. From our initial WEST COMM Dispatch Center response, to the Patrol Division response, to the intensive search and follow-up on the day of this incident and throughout this investigation, I am proud of our team’s efforts to bolster public safety and hold these offenders accountable."

Police believe the two suspects that entered Parker's home were looking for an unknown item before being confronted by Parker.

This wasn't the first time the house involved in the Jan. 30 shooting had been involved in a violent incident.

In June 2025, a teenager was shot near the house during a bogus deal involving vape pens. The teen survived, and the suspect was arrested shortly after.

Funeral services for Parker were held on Feb. 9 and Feb. 10.