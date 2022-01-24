The Oath Keepers founder hoping to get out of jail while awaiting trial

article

The founder of the extremist militia group The Oath Keepers will ask a federal judge to let him out of jail.

More than 700 people have been charged with crimes related to the riot at the U.S. Capitol this past January.

Elmer Stewart Rhodes and his associates faces the most serious charges yet to come out of the investigation – seditious conspiracy.

The Granbury man founded the Oath Keepers in 2009. They are accused of mobilizing and equipping some of the hundreds of rioters who mobbed the Capitol.

The government said the group with Rhodes at the helm plotted and planned the attack on the Capitol in the months leading up Jan. 6, 2021.

He reportedly spent thousands on guns and equipment to try and prevent the peaceful transfer of power and even after the insurrection talked about the need for a second civil war.

The Oath Keepers recruit military and law enforcement into its ranks to, according to the group, defend constitutional rights against what it sees as a tyrannical government.

Rhodes is a former U.S. Army Paratrooper and a Yale Law School graduate.

He is set to make a court appearance Monday morning to determine whether he will stay in jail while he awaits trial.

The detention hearing was originally scheduled for this past Thursday, but it was delayed due to COVID-19.

If convicted, he faces 20 years in prison.