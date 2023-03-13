Car crashes into Forney restaurant causing 'multiple injuries'

A car smashed into a restaurant in Forney during the middle of the dinner rush Sunday night.

Forney police say that a car crashed into Tokyo Harbor on East US Hwy 80 around 7 p.m. causing multiple injuries.

One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, many others were treated for minor injuries.

Investigators at the scene say the driver of the car accidentally hit the gas instead of the brakes causing the accident.

Forney Police are asking anyone who might have been injured in the accident to give them a call.

At this point, no charges have been filed.