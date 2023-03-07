Everyone's favorite kolache stop south of the Metroplex, the Czech Stop, is cleaning up after an SUV drove through one of its walls.

The West Volunteer Fire Department posted photos of a white SUV that smashed into the store, damaging the window and taking out part of the wall.

Fortunately, no one was hurt.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Source: West VFD

The West VFD says they don't know the specifics about what caused the crash and that the building looks worse in photos than it actually is.

They say the kolache shop off of I-35 should be up and running again soon.