Forney ISD sets up drive-thru clinic to vaccinate employees

A school district in Kaufman County is already vaccinating its teachers.

Forney ISD employees are able to get a COVID-19 vaccine at a drive-thru location on Falcon Way.

It’s been open since 9 a.m. Thursday morning and those at the site said so far it’s been a success.

"Everything has been running so smoothly at our hub. No one has had to wait more than five or 10 minutes to get their vaccination. We told our staff if you show up between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m., our principals and supervisors are going to work with them to get over to this location. So they don't have to do anything but show up today with their ID," said Kristin Zastoupil, the executive director of marketing and communications at Forney ISD.

Forney ISD said it’s wanting to keep everyone safe, especially with spring break coming up and then the final nine weeks of school.

All Arlington ISD employees and substitutes were invited to receive the new Johnson and Johnson shot on Monday after making appointments.

The single-dose vaccine is being distributed in partnership with the Arlington Fire Department.

