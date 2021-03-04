Arlington ISD to vaccinate employees Monday

Arlington ISD employees can receive a COVID-19 on Monday, March 8, according to a memo sent to staff by Superintendent Dr. Marcelo Cavazos.

The district is partnering with the Arlington Fire Department to administer the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine to employees, including substitute teachers. Staff are asked to register through an email sent by Arlington ISD. The deadline is Thursday, March 4 at 5:00 P.M.

Superintendent Dr. Cavazos clarified in his email to staff that spouses are not eligible for a vaccine on Monday. He also asked all Alrington ISD employees to respond to the registration survey, even if they have already been vaccinated or are already regisitered with Tarrant County. The district will contact employees with location information.

On Wednesday, the Texas Department of State Health Services directed vaccination hubs to add school and child care workers to the eligibility list.