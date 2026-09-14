Former Plano ISD elementary school teacher bonds out of jail after child sexual assault arrest

The Brief Former Brinker Elementary School teacher Paul Campbell bonded out of the Collin County Jail on Friday, September 11. Campbell was arrested on July 8 and charged with continuous sexual abuse of a child. He's since been charged with three counts of indecency with a child. The principal at Brinker Elementary School has since been terminated, and Plano ISD faces a lawsuit from parents of a victim claiming gross negligence.



A former Brinker Elementary School teacher who is facing multiple child sex abuse charges has paid bond and was released from the Collin County Jail last week.

Paul Campbell bonds out of jail

Paul Campbell, 64

What we know:

64-year-old Paul Campbell, a former Plano ISD elementary school teacher who is facing one count of sexual abuse of a child and three counts of indecency with a child, posted bond on Friday, September 11, his lawyer tells FOX 4.

Campbell is no longer listed as an inmate on the jail's website.

What we don't know:

We do not know the bond amount that Campbell paid for his release. Campbell's bond was initially set at $2.5 million upon his July 8 arrest.

A judge denied Campbell's request to lower his bond in a July 31 bond hearing, where the parents of victims were in attendance.

Paul Campbell arrested

The backstory:

Campbell was first arrested on July 8 and charged with the continuous sexual abuse of a child.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, the longtime Brinker Elementary School teacher sexually abused one of his second-grade students on the school’s campus over the past school year.

The 8-year-old girl told her parents over the Fourth of July weekend that Campbell touched her between her legs when she visited his desk to ask a question.

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She said it happened throughout the year. Campbell would run her through her clothing while answering her question. She said that her friend, and possibly other female classmates, had experienced the same thing. She never saw it happen to any male classmates.

Police have since obtained three new warrants for the 64-year-old on charges of indecency with a child.

Investigators said because of the courage of the first victim, two other victims came forward with similar stories. Then, a fourth student who had been in Campbell’s class two years ago told investigators that he touched her inappropriately while she was sitting on his lap.

Investigators also say additional students have come forward, but no additional charges have been filed.

One of the victims' families filed a lawsuit against Plano ISD, Campbell, and Brinker Elementary School principal Jennifer King, alleging she failed to report allegations against Campbell to authorities.

Plano ISD voted unanimously to terminate King's contract as Brinker Elementary School's principal on August 13.