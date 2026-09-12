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State orders Trinidad Police Department to shut down

By
FOX 4
Texas
Published September 12, 2026 10:11 AM CDT
Published September 12, 2026 10:11 AM CDT
Trinidad Police Department to be disbanded
Trinidad Police Department to be disbanded

Trinidad Police Department to be disbanded

The Texas Commission on Law Enforcement has ordered the shut down of the Trinidad Police Department after finding they "failed to meet minimum standards" and were "unable to provide evidence that the agency provides public benefit." The Henderson County Sheriff's Office will add enforcement in Trinidad. FOX 4's David Sentendrey has the story.

The Brief

    • The Trinidad Police Department will be disbanded following a Texas Commission on Law Enforcement investigation.
    • In a letter to the mayor, TCOLE said the police department "failed to meet minimum standards" and "was unable to provide evidence that the agency provides public benefit to the community."
    • The Henderson County Sheriff's Office will handle calls in the city.

TRINIDAD, Texas - Trinidad Police Department is being shut down by the state of Texas

Trinidad PD ordered to disband

What we know:

The Texas Commission on Law Enforcement sent a letter to Trinidad's mayor saying the police department "failed to meet minimum standards" and "was unable to provide evidence that the agency provides public benefit to the community."

The backstory:

In May, a woman named Jennifer Combs was charged with felony false alarm for a Facebook post discussing the city's water.

Related

Woman files lawsuit after arrest for Facebook post concerning Trinidad water supply issues
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Woman files lawsuit after arrest for Facebook post concerning Trinidad water supply issues

A Facebook post about problems with the City of Trinidad's water quality led to the arrest of a Henderson County resident, who says she's filed a lawsuit against the city and called the arrest "political retaliation."

Some city leaders claimed she was spreading misinformation. Since then, her charge was dropped and state investigators have found a list of issues with the water system that need fixing.

Combs' controversial arrest gained national attention and TCOLE began investigating the department.

Police department lacked resources, policies

Dig deeper:

TCOLE's letter to the mayor stated the agency found the police department lacked resources for officers, including not having bulletproof vests or an evidence room. 

They were also found to not have nearly two dozen necessary policies, including those addressing use of force, active shooter situations, vehicle pursuits and professional conduct of officers.

Related

Multiple Trinidad officials resign amid water controversy
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Multiple Trinidad officials resign amid water controversy

The entire City Hall staff in Trinidad has resigned following months of controversy involving arrests, firings, and water quality in the small Texas town.

What's next for Trinidad, public safety

What's next:

Trinidad City Council member Steven Stearman said the agency's shutdown might not actually be a bad thing.

"Depending on how we fluctuate the funds, we might fix the water sooner," Stearman said. "To me, that's what I would suggest we do immediately."

Stearman calls the shutdown "failed accountability."

"It didn't happen overnight," he said. "The state finally came in, stepped in and shut it down."

Trinidad Police Department will be stripped of its TCOLE licenses by Friday.

The Henderson County Sheriff's Office will now have to add enforcement in Trinidad. The city's long-term plan is unclear.

The sheriff's office was already handling the response to certain calls after the district attorney said he would stop accepting cases handled solely by Trinidad police.

The Texas Rangers are still investigating city and police officials related to multiple controversial arrests amidst the ongoing water controversy.

The Source: Information in this article comes from a letter sent to Trinidad police by the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement. Backstory on issues surrounding the Trinidad Police Department comes from previous FOX 4 reporting. Steven Stearman's comments come from an interview with FOX 4's David Sentendrey.

TexasCrime and Public Safety