Semi driver charged with DWI after fatal Mesquite crash on IH-635

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The Brief A 36-year-old Dallas man died on Sept. 9 after his car struck a semi-truck trailer on northbound IH-635 in Mesquite. The 18-wheeler driver was arrested at the scene and charged with driving while intoxicated. The Mesquite Police Department Traffic Unit is continuing to investigate the fatal crash.



A Dallas man was killed last week when his car crashed into the trailer of a slow-moving semi-truck on Interstate 635 in Mesquite, police said.

Arrest in fatal Mesquite crash

What we know:

The Mesquite Police Department responded to the crash at 3:17 a.m. on Sept. 9 in the 21100 block of northbound IH-635, near North Gross Road.

Investigators learned that a white Alfa Romeo sedan crashed into the trailer of an 18-wheeler. The driver of the sedan, identified as 36-year-old Jose Aguilar Renteria of Dallas, died at the scene.

The driver of the semi-truck, identified as 30-year-old Ulises Mendez Hernandez of Mexico, was arrested at the scene and charged with driving while intoxicated.

The Mesquite Police Department Traffic Unit is continuing to investigate the crash.