Semi driver charged with DWI after fatal Mesquite crash on IH-635
MESQUITE, Texas - A Dallas man was killed last week when his car crashed into the trailer of a slow-moving semi-truck on Interstate 635 in Mesquite, police said.
Arrest in fatal Mesquite crash
What we know:
The Mesquite Police Department responded to the crash at 3:17 a.m. on Sept. 9 in the 21100 block of northbound IH-635, near North Gross Road.
Investigators learned that a white Alfa Romeo sedan crashed into the trailer of an 18-wheeler. The driver of the sedan, identified as 36-year-old Jose Aguilar Renteria of Dallas, died at the scene.
The driver of the semi-truck, identified as 30-year-old Ulises Mendez Hernandez of Mexico, was arrested at the scene and charged with driving while intoxicated.
The Mesquite Police Department Traffic Unit is continuing to investigate the crash.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Mesquite Police Department.