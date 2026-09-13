Garland police investigate shooting that killed two and critically injured another

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The Brief Garland police are investigating a Sunday morning shooting that left two people dead and a third critically injured on Bay Shore Drive. Officers located two vehicles that fled the scene and detained the occupants for questioning regarding the isolated incident. The identities of the victims have not been released, and authorities are urging anyone with information to contact police.



Garland police are investigating a Sunday morning shooting that left two people dead and a third in critical condition.

Garland deadly shooting

What we know:

Officers responded at 7:45 a.m. to the 400 block of Bay Shore Drive following reports of a shooting. Arriving officers found three people outside a home suffering from gunshot wounds.

Two of the victims died at the scene, while the third was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. Their identities have not been released pending family notification.

Investigators later found two vehicles that had left the scene and detained the occupants for questioning.

Police said that preliminary information indicates the shooting was an isolated incident and that the investigation remains active.

What you can do:

Authorities are asking anyone with information regarding the shooting to contact the Garland Police Department at 972-485-4840.