Emergency crews launch multi-agency search for missing person near Lake Park in Lewisville
LEWISVILLE, Texas - Multi-agency emergency rescue crews launched an intensive search operation near Lake Park on Saturday afternoon following reports of a missing person.
Person missing at Lake Park
What we know:
The Lewisville Fire Department, leading the response alongside the Lewisville Police Department, Texas Game Wardens, and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, has deployed personnel across water, shoreline, and inland sectors.
(Source: Lewisville Fire)
Specialized search assets operating at the scene include rescue boats equipped with sonar capabilities to execute grid searches on the water, shore-based water drones scanning shallow access points, and unmanned aircraft systems conducting wide-area aerial reconnaissance.
Authorities have requested that the public steer clear of the Lake Park area. Keeping roadways, boat ramps, and park access points clear is vital to allow emergency personnel and dive teams to conduct the operation safely and without obstruction.
Officials stated that additional updates will be released as official information becomes available.
The Source: Information in this article is from Lewisville Fire.