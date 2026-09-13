Emergency crews launch multi-agency search for missing person near Lake Park in Lewisville

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The Brief Multi-agency emergency rescue crews are conducting a large-scale search operation for a missing person at Lake Park. Emergency responders are utilizing sonar-equipped rescue boats, water drones, and aerial drones to search water and shoreline areas. Authorities urge the public to avoid the Lake Park area to keep access roads clear for rescue personnel; further updates will be provided as details emerge.



Multi-agency emergency rescue crews launched an intensive search operation near Lake Park on Saturday afternoon following reports of a missing person.

Person missing at Lake Park

What we know:

The Lewisville Fire Department, leading the response alongside the Lewisville Police Department, Texas Game Wardens, and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, has deployed personnel across water, shoreline, and inland sectors.

(Source: Lewisville Fire)

Specialized search assets operating at the scene include rescue boats equipped with sonar capabilities to execute grid searches on the water, shore-based water drones scanning shallow access points, and unmanned aircraft systems conducting wide-area aerial reconnaissance.

Authorities have requested that the public steer clear of the Lake Park area. Keeping roadways, boat ramps, and park access points clear is vital to allow emergency personnel and dive teams to conduct the operation safely and without obstruction.

Officials stated that additional updates will be released as official information becomes available.