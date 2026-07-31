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Plano ISD teacher sexual abuse lawsuit alleges school district ignored previous reports

By
FOX 4
Plano
Published July 31, 2026 8:24 AM CDT
Published July 31, 2026 8:24 AM CDT
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Former Plano ISD teacher facing new sex assault charges
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Former Plano ISD teacher facing new sex assault charges

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Former Plano ISD teacher facing new sex assault charges

A Plano elementary school teacher arrested earlier in July is facing three new sexual assault charges. FOX 4's Steven Dial has more.

The Brief

    • The family of an 8-year-old girl is suing Plano ISD, a principal, and former teacher Paul Campbell, alleging gross negligence for ignoring prior warnings of abuse.
    • Campbell was arrested on child sexual abuse charges after an initial outcry, with police filing three additional charges as three more young victims came forward.
    • While Plano ISD previously called Campbell’s alleged conduct reprehensible, district officials have not yet commented on the civil lawsuit.

PL - The parents of an 8-year-old girl who accused her former teacher of sexual abuse are suing the Plano Independent School District.

Plano Teacher Arrested

Paul Campbell, 64

What's new:

In a newly filed lawsuit, the little girl’s family is suing the school district, along with her former second grade teacher Paul Campbell, and the principal at Brinker Elementary School where he worked.

The family’s lawsuit claims another parent reported the inappropriate touching by Campbell months before their daughter came forward. 

They are alleging gross negligence, saying the allegations went unreported to authorities.

What they're saying:

Plano ISD previously called Campbell’s alleged misconduct reprehensible. The district has not commented on the lawsuit.

The backstory:

Campbell was first arrested on July 8 and charged with the continuous sexual abuse of a child.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, the longtime Brinker Elementary School teacher sexually abused one of his second-grade students on the school’s campus over the past school year.

The 8-year-old girl told her parents over the Fourth of July weekend that Campbell touched her between her legs when she visited his desk to ask a question. 

Related

Affidavit: Plano ISD teacher touched female students at his desk
article

Affidavit: Plano ISD teacher touched female students at his desk

More details have been released in the case of a Brinker Elementary School teacher who is accused of sexually abusing a second grader. Plano ISD has also taken steps to fire him.

She said it happened throughout the year. Campbell would run her through her clothing while answering her question. She said that her friend, and possibly other female classmates, had experienced the same thing. She never saw it happen to any male classmates.

Police have since obtained three new warrants for the 64-year-old on charges of indecency with a child. 

Investigators said because of the courage of the first victim, two other victims came forward with similar stories. Then, a fourth student who had been in Campbell’s class two years ago told investigators that he touched her inappropriately while she was sitting on his lap.

Related

Plano teacher facing 3 additional charges for indecency with a child
article

Plano teacher facing 3 additional charges for indecency with a child

The former Plano ISD elementary school teacher who was arrested earlier this month for allegedly sexually abusing students is now facing three additional charges.

The Source: The information in this story comes from a lawsuit filed by the alleged victim's family and past news coverage.

PlanoEducationCrime and Public Safety