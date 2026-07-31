Plano ISD teacher sexual abuse lawsuit alleges school district ignored previous reports

The Brief The family of an 8-year-old girl is suing Plano ISD, a principal, and former teacher Paul Campbell, alleging gross negligence for ignoring prior warnings of abuse. Campbell was arrested on child sexual abuse charges after an initial outcry, with police filing three additional charges as three more young victims came forward. While Plano ISD previously called Campbell’s alleged conduct reprehensible, district officials have not yet commented on the civil lawsuit.



The parents of an 8-year-old girl who accused her former teacher of sexual abuse are suing the Plano Independent School District.

Plano Teacher Arrested

Paul Campbell, 64

What's new:

In a newly filed lawsuit, the little girl’s family is suing the school district, along with her former second grade teacher Paul Campbell, and the principal at Brinker Elementary School where he worked.

The family’s lawsuit claims another parent reported the inappropriate touching by Campbell months before their daughter came forward.

They are alleging gross negligence, saying the allegations went unreported to authorities.

What they're saying:

Plano ISD previously called Campbell’s alleged misconduct reprehensible. The district has not commented on the lawsuit.

The backstory:

Campbell was first arrested on July 8 and charged with the continuous sexual abuse of a child.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, the longtime Brinker Elementary School teacher sexually abused one of his second-grade students on the school’s campus over the past school year.

The 8-year-old girl told her parents over the Fourth of July weekend that Campbell touched her between her legs when she visited his desk to ask a question.

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She said it happened throughout the year. Campbell would run her through her clothing while answering her question. She said that her friend, and possibly other female classmates, had experienced the same thing. She never saw it happen to any male classmates.

Police have since obtained three new warrants for the 64-year-old on charges of indecency with a child.

Investigators said because of the courage of the first victim, two other victims came forward with similar stories. Then, a fourth student who had been in Campbell’s class two years ago told investigators that he touched her inappropriately while she was sitting on his lap.

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