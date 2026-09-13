Colleyville police investigating deaths of man and woman found inside home
COLLEYVILLE, Texas - Police are investigating the deaths of a man and a woman whose bodies were found inside a Colleyville home on Saturday afternoon.
Colleyville death investigation
What we know:
Colleyville Police officers responded at 4:15 p.m. to a home in the 5300 block of Bluebonnet Drive for a death investigation. Upon arrival, officers found the two bodies inside the home.
Bluebonnet Drive was temporarily closed near the scene, with traffic diverted to Riverwalk Drive and Montclair Drive while authorities investigated. Police announced late Saturday evening that officers had cleared the scene and the roadway had reopened.
Investigators have not released the identities of the deceased or the suspected cause of death. Authorities stressed that the incident appears to be isolated and there is no ongoing threat to the public.
The investigation remains active, and additional details are expected to be released as the inquiry progresses.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Colleyville Police Department.